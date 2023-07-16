Patrol identifies man killed in rollover near Pillsbury, ND

PILLSBURY, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identied the 88-year-old Hope, North Dakota, man who died in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday, July 13, about 2 miles west of here.

Wesley Wixon was a passenter in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Marlene Wixon, 84, Hope, south on 125th Avenue Southeast at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

The patrol said Wixon lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road and it went off the road into the east ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels facing north.

Wesley Wixon was treated on scene for his injuries sustained in the crash and transported to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said. Marlene Wixon was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The patrol said the Wixons were not wearing seat belts.

The patrol is investigating the crash.