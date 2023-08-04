Patrol identifies Medina woman who died in crash south of Cleveland, ND

CLEVELAND, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 64-year-old Medina woman who died Thursday, Aug. 3, after the vehicle she was driving entered a slough about 7 miles south of here.

Debra Moore was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram on 63rd Avenue Southeast that entered a slough and became fully submerged at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, the patrol said.

The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team located the pickup in the slough, the patrol said.

The Dive Rescue Team and first responders retrieved the woman from the pickup, the patrol said. The patrol said first responders performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said a seat belt was not in use.

The patrol is investigating the crash.