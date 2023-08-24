Plan approved for property purchase, city-owned buildings in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously approved without recommendation on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the potential purchase of property in southwest Jamestown and the demolition of buildings and repurposing of another in northeast Jamestown.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich presented information on a proposal for the city to purchase property at 1604 and 1620 8th Ave. SW and 1509 9th Ave. SW and on the future of city-owned property along Railroad Drive East.

The Jamestown City Council could approve the proposals at its meeting in September. The City Council could also choose to add the items to the agenda of the Finance and Legal Committee meeting in September.

If approved, the city of Jamestown would acquire the southwest properties at the former location of Titan Machinery. The city would demolish buildings along Railroad Drive East and repair a 265-by-65-foot building to be used for storage by various departments. The property along Railroad Drive East includes multiple buildings and is where LeFevre Sales was formerly located.

Heinrich said the property along Railroad Drive was purchased by the city of Jamestown years ago and is being used by city departments for storage. He said the 265-by-65-foot building on that property has a forced sanitary sewer main underneath it. He also said the property is in the right of way of 12th Avenue Northeast.

“What we are going to propose is that we demolish that long narrow section of that (265-by-65-foot) building, that old Quonset, the wood frame structure there that was like a loading dock which is in very poor repair and then we also create a new access right of way off of 3rd, where if you come on 3rd and you see how that trail goes up right by the buildings,” he said.

With Jamestown City Council approval, the property along Railroad Drive East could be sold after other buildings are demolished and a 265-by-65-foot building is repurposed for storage various city departments. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Heinrich said the city would keep the 265-by-65-foot building and the property it is located on and sell the rest of the property. The 265-by-65-foot building currently has a narrower building attached to it.

If the city sells the property, he said it should be done similar to the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp.’s I-94 Business Park where people who purchase the land have two years to build on it or the city could reclaim it.

He said a rough cost estimate is about $437,000 to demolish the buildings and add new doors, rain gutters on one side, install four overhead doors and do other work on the 265-by-65-foot building.

“That would equate to having a substantial storage building at a cost of $25.75 per square foot,” he said.

He said if the proposal for the property along Railroad Drive is approved, city staff would need to develop a plan for the city departments for use of the facility for general storage.

Property in southwest Jamestown for public safety facility

The property in southwest Jamestown could include a new public safety facility years down the road, Heinrich said. He said Councilmen Dan Buchanan and David Schloegel have previously raised the question of having a fire station on the south side of Jamestown.

“The property at 17th Street Southwest, which is owned by the Melland family … has often been suggested as an ideal location,” he said.

He said the Melland family is interested in having the city acquire the property.

The city of Jamestown could purchase this property located west of 8th Avenue Southwest and north of 17th Street Southwest. With approval from the Jamestown City Council, the city would purchase the property at 1604 and 1620 8th Ave. SW and 1509 9th Ave SW, which was the former location of Titan Machinery. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Melland property includes a 37,000-square-foot building and the open space between the structure and 17th Street Southwest.

He said the city’s proposal is to offer $900,000 for the Melland property and to budget additional funds of $5,000 for legal costs and $150,000 for the necessary work to protect the property from further damage.

“If we secure the property now, we can start making plans for down the road when we can reskin this building and construct a new south side public safety building in the area between the existing building and 17th Street Southwest,” he said.

Interest in developing biking, hiking trail in southwest Jamestown

In other business, the Finance and Legal Committee unanimously recommended approval to have city staff work with a group to develop a plan for a biking and hiking trail in southwest Jamestown.

Jamestown resident Brady Anderson said the area from 7th Avenue Southwest to the location north of Louis L’Amour Elementary School could have a biking and hiking trail.

“I have no concrete plan as far as how the trail is going to meander through this land as of now,” he said.

Tom Blackmore, zoning administrator, said some of the land has been platted and also has some stormwater infrastructure.

“It could be a good use for some recreational trails until the time of development,” he said.

Jamestown police interested in using portion of Civic Center for physical fitness

In other business, Jamestown Civic Center Director Pam Fosse told the Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee that there is potentially a joint agreement between the North Dakota National Guard and the Jamestown Police Department for the use of a workout area in the northeast corner of the facility.

The Civic Center and Promotion Committee took no action on the topic. Fosse said the potential agreement is in the very early stages.

Fosse said the National Guard has removed its lockers in the area and the space now has the potential to become a large gym.

Jamestown police officer Joe Gushwa said the department is looking for safe space for its officers to pursue some physical activity to carry out their duties. He said the space wouldn't be open to the public.

