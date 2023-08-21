Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public meeting set for Aug. 22 on storm sewer project in Jamestown

JSSP City News
Today at 10:53 AM

A public informational meeting regarding the 96-inch storm sewer improvement project in southwest Jamestown will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at City Hall.

The public informational meeting will follow meetings of various city committees and will begin around 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The project will be located from 25th Street Southwest to the south through the parking lot between Applebee’s and Taco John’s.

The intent of the meeting is to let the public know the scope of the project and the detour route that will be utilized during the project's construction.

