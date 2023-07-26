Reclassification of pay ranges recommended for positions in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously recommended approval on Tuesday, July 25, of a reclassification of pay ranges for various positions within the city of Jamestown effective Sept. 1.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council in August, the janitor I position at the Jamestown Civic Center will move from a range 10 to a range 18 and the janitor II position will move from a range 22 to 29. The classification of ranges are for employees' pay rate depending on years of service.

Other positions within the city of Jamestown that could be reclassified with City Council approval include those requiring a commercial driver’s license.

Jay Sveum, deputy auditor/human resource officer for the city, said new federal regulations to obtain a CDL now require individuals to do more training. He said employees have to do 90 to 100 hours of training, including 40 to 50 hours of range and road driving before they take the CDL test.

He said the city will be investing in employees going through training and it needs some sort of incentive to retain the workers. He said the city has 11 positions open, which is 10% of the city’s staff.

Sveum said pay increases under the reclassification pay range proposal are anywhere from $2.47 per hour to $3.04 per hour. He said it will cost the city about $59,000 from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 if the City Council approves the reclassification of pay ranges.

In related business, the Finance and Legal Committee unanimously approved without recommendation a monetary incentive for any city employee who assists in recruiting a new full-time employee as of July 17 upon hiring.

The monetary incentive could be $250 for an employee who recruits an individual who is currently not working for the city of Jamestown, Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said after the meeting. The amount of the monetary incentive is not final until the City Council approves the program.

Sveum said the City Council will need to decide what positions to exclude from getting the incentive. He recommended the city administrator and his own position be excluded.

Heinrich said City Council members need to be excluded as well because some people consider them to be employees.

In other business, the Finance and Legal Committee unanimously recommended approval of Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp.’s Housing Incentive Program for the development of residential lots within Jamestown city limits.

If the program is approved by the City Council, the JSDC would provide up to 20% of the required 25% cost share for the city to bond for infrastructure for the development of the residential lots. The program would provide loans to help developers develop infrastructure for residential lots within Jamestown city limits.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of JSDC, said the city of Jamestown’s ordinance requires the developer to be responsible for 25% of the infrastructure. With the program, the JSDC would cover 20% of the infrastructure, while the developer would be responsible for the remaining 5% cost share.

The program will be funded with $500,000 from the city of Jamestown’s economic development fund.

The loan from JSDC for developers would be noninterest-bearing and no principal or interest payments would need to be made for up to five years. Once the deferment period is over, the loan would be repaid over two years at 2%.

During a lot sale, the JSDC will recoup 100% of the loan.

Shevlin said the JSDC would take a position on the property and calculate a per-lot cost that will be recouped when the lot is sold. The JSDC would recoup 100% of the loan at 80% of lot sales.

The program requires a minimum of 10 lots to be developed.

In other business, Jamestown Civic Center Director Pam Fosse said overnight parking will be prohibited and will be enforced in the Civic Center parking lot. New “No Overnight Parking” signs have replaced the old signs.

Fosse said the Civic Center has had several issues leading to not allowing overnight parking. She said the Civic Center right now has one janitor and it has become a full-time job to clean up the mess left behind by users of the parking lot.

“We’ve had several calls for police officers or activity taking place in the parking lot that shouldn’t be there as well as temporary squatters … ,” she said.

She said the parking lot is rented to groups for events. She said the Civic Center has passes that are issued for the events.