Releases from Jamestown Reservoir decrease to 100 cfs

JAMESTOWN — Releases from Jamestown Reservoir were decreased to 100 cubic feet per second, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday, July 24.

Combined releases at Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs decreased to 800 cfs.

The releases at Jamestown Reservoir were decreased by 200 cfs from 300 cfs to 100 cfs as the flood storage has been evacuated to the flood control zone, which is 1,431 feet above mean sea level. The water elevation at Jamestown Reservoir is at 1,430.5 feet AMSL.

Releases at Pipestem Reservoir remain at 700 cfs to help expedite flood control evacuation.