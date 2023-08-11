Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Releases reduced to 500 cfs at Pipestem Reservoir

There are currently no releases from Jamestown Reservoir.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 11:12 AM

JAMESTOWN — Releases at Pipestem Reservoir were reduced to 500 cubic feet per second this week, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Releases at Pipestem were reduced from 700 cfs to 600 cfs on Monday, Aug. 6, and from 600 cfs to 500 cfs on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Corps said the water elevation at Pipestem Reservoir is beginning to get closer to the base of the flood control pool.

