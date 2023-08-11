Releases reduced to 500 cfs at Pipestem Reservoir

JAMESTOWN — Releases at Pipestem Reservoir were reduced to 500 cubic feet per second this week, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Releases at Pipestem were reduced from 700 cfs to 600 cfs on Monday, Aug. 6, and from 600 cfs to 500 cfs on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Corps said the water elevation at Pipestem Reservoir is beginning to get closer to the base of the flood control pool.

There are currently no releases from Jamestown Reservoir.