Road closed

A section of 4th Avenue Northwest in Jamestown was closed on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, due to utility work.

road closed 082123.jpg
A section of 4th Avenue Northwest in Jamestown is closed as seen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, due to utility work.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 4:05 PM
