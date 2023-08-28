Road closure planned Tuesday on 4th Street Northeast in Jamestown

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a road closure is planned starting around 7 a.m. on 4th Street Northeast (Stadium Hill) from 9th Avenue to 11th Avenue Northeast, according to the Jamestown Street Department.

The closure will continue until the work is finished. The type of work was not specified in a news release sent to The Jamestown Sun.

Construction signs will be put in place by the Jamestown Street Department. Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes during this time if possible.