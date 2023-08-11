Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Road closure to begin Aug. 16 in southwest Jamestown

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

JSSP City News
Today at 10:44 AM

A planned road closure will begin Wednesday, Aug. 16, in southwest Jamestown due to utility work in the area, according to the city engineer's office.

The road closure on the west side of the intersection at 23rd Street and 10th Avenue Southwest will begin at about 7 a.m. Wednesday and will last until about 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Construction signs will be put in place.

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

