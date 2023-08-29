6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Road closures scheduled in Jamestown starting Wednesday, Aug. 30

The closures are expected to run through Friday, Sept. 1

JSSP Jamestown News
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 11:32 AM

JAMESTOWN — Road closures are scheduled in Jamestown from Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 1, due to watermain repairs, according to the Jamestown engineer's office.

The closures are as follows:

  • Railroad Drive, from 11th Avenue Northeast to 3rd Street Southeast
  • 12th Avenue Northeast, from 2nd Place Northeast to Railroad Drive
  • 2nd Street Southeast from 15th Avenue Southeast to Railroad Drive
MORE ON JAMESTOWN

The closures will begin at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday until approximately 5 p.m. or until completed on Friday.

Construction signs will be put in place by the Jamestown Street Department.

Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes during this time, if possible.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Water Plant 2 lime presses 12202022.jpg
News
Jamestown committee to decide approach on lime press replacement project
5h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Kevin Cramer
News
Keystone XL Fallout: Energy advocates and politicians rally against Biden Energy policy
18h ago
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
JSSP Jamestown News
News
Road closure planned Tuesday on 4th Street Northeast in Jamestown
20h ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jimmies men's cross country
College
Jimmies men's cross country expecting to take big step forward
6h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
web.jpg
Minnesota
Wheaton Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday with honors for World War II service
16h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
tp6963006271-R1-E025.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Zach Bryan announces Grand Forks tour stop
21h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
23h ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune