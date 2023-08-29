Road closures scheduled in Jamestown starting Wednesday, Aug. 30

JAMESTOWN — Road closures are scheduled in Jamestown from Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 1, due to watermain repairs, according to the Jamestown engineer's office.

The closures are as follows:



Railroad Drive, from 11th Avenue Northeast to 3rd Street Southeast

12th Avenue Northeast, from 2nd Place Northeast to Railroad Drive

2nd Street Southeast from 15th Avenue Southeast to Railroad Drive

The closures will begin at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday until approximately 5 p.m. or until completed on Friday.

Construction signs will be put in place by the Jamestown Street Department.

Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes during this time, if possible.

