News

Road closures to begin Aug 8 in SE Jamestown

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

JSSP City News
Today at 11:32 AM

Planned road closures will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8, in southeast Jamestown due to milling and overlay work as part of the City Street Maintenance Program, according to the city engineer's office.

Major traffic areas that will be impacted include:

  • 7th Avenue Southeast from the railroad tracks to 2nd Street Southeast and from 3rd to 5th Street Southeast
  • 6th Avenue Southeast from 6th to 8th Street Southeast
  • 6th Street Southeast from 5th to 7th Avenue Southeast
  • 4th Avenue Southeast from 2nd to 8th Street Southeast
  • 2nd Avenue Southeast from the railroad tracks to 3rd Street Southeast

The road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last three days or until completed. The schedule is contingent upon weather conditions.
Motorists should watch for posted signs. Vehicles and trailers should be removed from the roadways during the road closures.

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

