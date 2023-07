Road closures to begin July 10 in northwest, southwest Jamestown

Road closures will begin at about 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, at in northwest and southwest Jamestown due to utility work, according to the city engineer's office.

The road closures will be at the following locations:



4th Avenue Northwest between 9th Street and 11th Street Northwest

2nd Street Southwest between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue Southwest.

The road closures will last until about 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, or until the work is completed.

Construction signs will be put in place.

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.