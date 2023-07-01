Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Scenes from the 125th Stutsman County Fair

The fair concludes on Saturday, July 1.

F-quilts.jpg
People look at a display with items entered in the Open Class of the Stutsman County Fair. Items ranging from art to quilts were on display.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
July 01, 2023 at 6:54 AM
F-Dinosaur show.jpg
The Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show featured dinosaurs in action and audiences could interact with them through the show.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

F-Rabbit Show spectators.jpg
Spectators watch the Stutsman County 4-H Rabbit Show as the 4-H'ers show their rabbits to be judged.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
F-Ride.jpg
Rides for children and adults are part of the Stutsman County Fair.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Meat Goat Show Saturday.JPG
The Suttsman County 4-H Meat Goat Show drew a number of participants, who walked them under the watchful eye of a judge.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Day care 2.JPG
Children from Forever Friends Child Care in Jamestown check out the rabbits at the Stutsman County Fair.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Ribbons.jpg
Artwork of various types lines a shelf in the Russ Melland building at the fair.

