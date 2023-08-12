Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Saturday, August 12
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Scenes of the flower garden
The insects are enjoying the flowers in this garden.
Zinnias produce a tight multi-layered pattern of bright petals and require lots of sun.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:00 AM
A red-colored vine and leaves weaves in and out of a chain-linked fence.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
This goldenrod plant has attracted many beetles to its flowers.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A bumble bee feeds on a bee balm flower.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A goldenrod soldier beetle makes its way around a coreopsis flower.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The brilliant-colored yet toxic fruit of a nightshade plant glow in the sun.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Phlox and petunias add some contrast to the green foliage in this flower garden.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
