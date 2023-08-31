Several thousand attend 15th annual Community Block Party

JAMESTOWN — Several thousand people poured into a few blocks of downtown Jamestown on Wednesday for the 15th annual Community Block Party. The event welcomes freshmen students at the University of Jamestown, who arrived as a group wearing UJ orange and black-colored T-shirts.

Sophomore transfer Marc Gerald De Guia, who plays volleyball at UJ, wasn’t expecting the number of businesses and organizations that showed up to support the new students.

“When we would do something like this it was usually on a smaller scale,” said Gerald De Guia, who is from Colorado but originally from the Philippines. “I’m just surprised at how big this block party is.”

The Community Block Party was held on the first two blocks south of the railroad tracks on First Avenue. Almost 120 businesses and organizations set up booths on Main Street and gave away food, drinks, prizes and information.

A crowd cheers on patrons competing in the bobbing for donuts game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Community Block Party in downtown Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“It has really grown,” said Polly Peterson, UJ president. “When we started, this was like a block party. Now it’s a blocks party. … It speaks a lot of what has happened to the culture between the community and the college. … We really are in this together. We really need each other and we need these students to love our community, stay in our community, work in our community.”

Being a UJ student, Gerald De Guia said he enjoyed getting free items at the booths. He also enjoyed seeing all the businesses and organizations and was already told to stop at some places for a part-time job while attending the university.

“That's definitely opened my eyes to different opportunities,” he said.

Gerald De Guia plans to major in psychology and would like to gain some experience working in the field.

“So this place is perfect to get to know the people who work for these businesses, maybe work for them one of these days,” he said.

Bobbing for donuts was a popular game at the 15th Annual Community Block Party in downtown Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Community Block Party is also for the community, and many residents showed up for free food, beverages and other items handed out by vendors including businesses, organizations and churches.

“Every year I come and I enjoy seeing all the people and run into nice friends … and other people that I know in the community,” said Brenda Fischer, a Jamestown resident. It’s just a great time. And I love seeing all the sea of orange. It’s just heartwarming because I work at the university, it’s just heartwarming to see all the love the community gives our students.”

Fischer is the library services associate at UJ.

“Thank you for Jamestown for welcoming our students,” she said.

For first-year student Ajani Layne, the block party was a “very incredible experience” for all incoming students to enjoy and see the community. Layne, a volleyball player from Barbados who plans to major in psychology, said he enjoyed the block party atmosphere.

“Everyone we went to is super nice and super encouraging,” he said.

Jack the puppy got some attention from block party attendees. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Rev. Greg Allen, pastor at First Church of the Nazarene, said he and other volunteers were offering a flying disc and other items to people along with an invitation to attend “exciting” worship at the church.

At the South Central Human Rights Coalition table, George Barnes, vice president, said the group was providing information on the coalition’s upcoming events along with a handout from a local pastor on how to manage conversations with others when you disagree politically.

Games offering prizes were also one way to encourage people to stop at a booth, and there were plenty to try.

At the Alpha Opportunities booth, people lined up to try their hand at squirting water on boats in a boat race. Laurie Podoll, direct support professional at Alpha, said the game “teaches people to be patient and to have the drive to compete and it’s a nice cool game on a hot day.

“Today we’re just out here to enjoy the community and let people know that we’re out here,” she said. “It gives our chance to be seen and to meet some of the folks that we support.”

Loren Scheuffele, a Jamestown resident, said the block party is “good” and is “something for people to do.”

This trio of University of Jamestown first-year students appeared to be having a good time at the Community Block Party in downtown Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“They put a good thing on down here,” he said.

Libby Kidder of Bismarck was among those manning a McDonald’s booth. Kidder is people experience lead for McDonald’s in North Dakota and a small portion of Minnesota.

“We are hoping to kind of get out there that we’re hiring especially … we have a great scholarship program,” she said. “We offer 2,500 dollars per year for any student that works 15 hours a week for three months.”

First-year student Kingsley Brockett, a hockey player from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, said he enjoyed getting free items and interacting with the different businesses and organizations. He said the block party shows that Jamestown is a really “tight-knit community” that makes students feel welcomed.

“They love the university,” he said. “They support us and we want to give back as much as we can.”

All new students, including first-year and transfers, had an assignment to complete while attending the block party. Each new student was required to get a passport signed by six businesses or organizations for a chance to win an iPad.

Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce and Jamestown Tourism, was working the event as well.

“The block party started with the chamber and the university partnering, so the chamber’s always had a hand in the block party,” she said. “We support it and it’s helping the newest residents in Jamestown get acquainted with the rest of the community and our businesses are a big part of it.”

The Community Block Party is a three-way partnership between the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, the Jamestown Downtown Association and the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Thank you to this community because it was a community collaborative idea and they rallied around it and they have made this possible,” Peterson said.