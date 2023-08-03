Sex offender changes address in Jamestown

The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a high-risk registered sex offender has changed his address.

Leslie James Klamm, 50, lives at 117 1st St. W No. 3. He does not have a vehicle.

Klamm has been assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee of the Office of the Attorney General.

Klamm was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1998 in Cass County District Court. Authorities said he raped and stabbed a woman.