News

Sex offender changes address in Jamestown

Leslie Klamm has changed his address.

Leslie Klamm 23.jpg
Leslie Klamm
Contributed / JPD
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 6:10 PM

The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a high-risk registered sex offender has changed his address.

Leslie James Klamm, 50, lives at 117 1st St. W No. 3. He does not have a vehicle.

Klamm has been assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee of the Office of the Attorney General.

Klamm was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1998 in Cass County District Court. Authorities said he raped and stabbed a woman.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
