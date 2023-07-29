Shopping in Jamestown helps pay special assessments on projects

JAMESTOWN — Shopping local contributes to the city of Jamestown paying on special assessments projects.

A half percent of the city’s 2.5% city sales tax goes to the city share specials reserve fund.

City Administrator Sarah Hellekson said the city pays a share of special assessment projects for water main, sewer main, reconstruction and resurfacing roads and new roads, which does not include alleys, driveways, sidewalks and curb or gutter, per the special assessment policy.

The city’s share is paid from the city share specials reserve fund.

The city of Jamestown’s special assessment is the primary method the city of Jamestown uses to fund public improvements, according to its special assessment policy. The costs of the improvements are allocated to the parcels that benefit from the projects.

Hellekson said in an email that the city of Jamestown will pay about $1.2 million for the city’s share of special assessments to 18 funds for 18 projects. The amounts for each fund are set on a schedule to ensure that funds are available as projects rotate in and out of service.

She said when more special assessments get paid, it is the property owners who are paying against the special assessments on those properties. She said the city doesn't pay off the special assessments early from the city shares specials reserve fund.

Hellekson said the loan or the bond schedule for the project determines the amount and frequency to be paid annually. She said the city distributes the payments from the special assessment fund only once annually to the debt service funds.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the city sales tax is used for other things as well, such as 1% to pay off the bond for the Two Rivers Activity Center.

Heinrich said every dollar spent in Jamestown helps support the community. He said retail operations support a variety of different organizations and programs in the community.

“They have to receive profits from their business in order to have profits to be able to donate to the community,” he said.

Heinrich said Jamestown is a community that has a lower-than-average taxable valuation of property to levy property taxes.

“We are dependent for some of these things on sales taxes to try to level the playing field with other communities and to try to level a little bit of the tax burden on our local residents,” he said.

When projects are located outside of Jamestown but in Stutsman County, he said the city of Jamestown and the Jamestown Public School District don’t receive any property taxes for that. Property taxes help support local government operations.

“We all know there are certain things that people do have to travel out of town for to purchase,” he said. “We know there are people from outside of the community that have to travel to Jamestown to purchase things, so we are appreciative of all that.”