News South Dakota

44-year-old SD woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Yankton

The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. as a semi was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot, officials said

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:07 AM

YANKTON, S.D. — A 44-year-old woman from Avon died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Aug. 24.

Authorities on Monday identified the victim as Teresa Brandt, the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape that rear-ended a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 81, about three miles north of Yankton. The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. as the semi was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot, officials said.

The driver of the 2005 Peterbilt Semi tractor-trailer, Bret Archuleta, 36, was uninjured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

By Mitchell Republic
