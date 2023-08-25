SD prison inmates face attempted murder, assault charges

PIERRE, S.D. — Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced.

Lester M. Monroe and Kyle L. Jones were arrested after allegedly assaulting a correctional officer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in Unit D of the Jameson Annex. The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The inmates will also be charged with a second count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer for an alleged attack on a second correctional officer who arrived to help their colleague. The second officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

“This was a violent incident where officers were assaulted,” Jackley said. “Department of Corrections staff responded quickly and took control of the situation. My thoughts and prayers are with the officers and their families.”

Monroe, 48, is serving time for simple assault on law enforcement in Minnehaha County and receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle in Bennett County. Jones, 30, is serving time for first-degree manslaughter, eluding a police officer and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, all in Minnehaha County.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, and the Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.

“I applaud the swift actions of security staff to get control of this situation. The Governor has been fully briefed and engaged. The Warden and I wish the officer a full recovery," said Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko.

Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary.