Stutsman County Commissioner Steve Cichos passes away at age 67

Cichos was reelected to the Stutsman County Commission in 2022.

JSSP Stutsman County News
Steve Cichos
Masaki Ova
By Masaki Ova
Today at 10:12 AM

JAMESTOWN — A Stutsman County commissioner passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a death notice on The Jamestown Sun’s website.

Steve Cichos, 67, died in St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Cichos was elected to the Stutsman County Commission in 1990 and served until December 2010. He was elected to the county commission again in 2018 and reelected in 2022. He was also an at-large member of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors through the county commission.

Stutsman County Commission Chairman Mark Klose said Cichos’ financial knowledge and his dedication to the county has been outstanding.

“He’s always provided that area of expertise that … was sometimes difficult to find,” he said.

Masaki Ova joined The Jamestown Sun in August 2021 as a reporter. He grew up on a farm near Pingree, N.D. He majored in communications at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
