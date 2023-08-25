Stutsman County Commissioner Steve Cichos passes away at age 67

JAMESTOWN — A Stutsman County commissioner passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a death notice on The Jamestown Sun’s website.

Steve Cichos, 67, died in St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Cichos was elected to the Stutsman County Commission in 1990 and served until December 2010. He was elected to the county commission again in 2018 and reelected in 2022. He was also an at-large member of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors through the county commission.

Stutsman County Commission Chairman Mark Klose said Cichos’ financial knowledge and his dedication to the county has been outstanding.

“He’s always provided that area of expertise that … was sometimes difficult to find,” he said.

