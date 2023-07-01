Stutsman County crews to begin work on road projects in July

JAMESTOWN — Summer means road construction in North Dakota and that doesn’t stop for the Fourth of July holiday.

There are three construction projects underway along Interstate 94 within 50 miles of Jamestown, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation website.

Crews are raising the grade and replacing the pavement on the westbound lane of I-94 in the area of the Medina rest area. Westbound traffic is diverted to the eastbound lane and traffic speeds in both directions are reduced.

Work is also taking place between the Dawson and Crystal Springs interchanges where crews are working on a mill and overlay project in the westbound lane.

East of Jamestown, there is a mill and overlay project from the Eckelson interchange to the North Dakota Highway 1 interchange just east of Valley City.

Traffic speeds are reduced in all the construction areas.

Stutsman County crews will begin work on their major projects after the Fourth of July holiday, according to Jim Wentland, superintendent of the Stutsman County Road Department.

“We have a chip seal project from I-94 north on County Road 68 to Woodworth planned,” he said. “That should start in two to three weeks.”

County crews are also working on stabilizing some wet roads in the western part of Stutsman County.

Work will start sometime after July 5 on what Wentland referred to as a “concrete stabilization project” on County Road 67 about 3 miles south of Cleveland. Crews are also rip-rapping, placing rocks and boulders on the slope of the road edge to prevent erosion in three other spots in the Cleveland area, Wentland said.

Travelers should observe posted speed limits and potential detours around any construction work and in other areas of travel hazards, Wentland said.

“We have a few soft spots on gravel roads out there,” he said. “Crews are working on graveling all around the county now.”

Projects in Jamestown are limited to the southeast part of town and are part of the city’s ongoing street maintenance schedule, according to Tyler Michel, public works director for Jamestown.

“Our yearling paving district is in progress,” he said. “It is from the railroad tracks south to 8th Street and from about 2nd Avenue Southwest to the tracks near 15th Avenue.”

The work started in May and should be concluded by September.

“A lot of planning for future projects,” Michel said. “Nothing more going this summer.”

Michels cautions people to be careful around construction equipment even in town.

“Definitely be careful in those areas,” he said.

