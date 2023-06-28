Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stutsman County Fair fun

The 125th Stutsman County Fair runs June 28-July 1 in Jamestown.

Fair ride 2023.jpg
Girls ride on horses on an amusement ride on Wednesday, June 28, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
June 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM
Rabbits 2023.jpg
4-H members watch as their rabbins are judged during the Rabbit Show on Wednesday, June 28, at the Stutsman County Fair.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Dinosaur.JPG
Children get a close look at a dinosaur during the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show on Wednesday, June 28, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

