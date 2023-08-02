Stutsman County state’s attorney receives applications after advertising higher salaries

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County state’s attorney said he has received applications for chief assistant and attorney I open positions since he began advertising the positions with higher salary ranges.

Fritz Fremgen told the Stutsman County Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that he was making sure he could hire two individuals who applied for the chief assistant position at the chief assistant state’s attorney grade. But he said one applicant for the chief assistant’s position withdrew her application because she realized it would be better to retire in another state because of prior service there.

Fremgen said he has also interviewed another individual for the chief assistant position and received another application for the attorney I position.

Commissioner Joan Morris said if Fremgen is able to get two attorneys with experience he should get them.

“If that good scenario were to pop up, bring it in,” said Mark Klose, chairman of the county commission.

At the July 18 meeting, the county commission approved salary increases for the state’s attorney’s office effective Aug. 1. The county commission also approved adding three grades to the pay-scale structure for the state’s attorney’s office.

The grades were added because they give more room for progression when an individual gets a pay increase after moving up a step within a grade.

The county’s pay scale has 26 grades where employees are placed based on classification, which includes job description, duties, role and responsibilities. Each grade has 15 steps.

Now, the county’s pay scale for the state’s attorney’s office has 29 grades.

The state’s attorney’s office has been short one attorney for 18 months and two attorneys since June 23. Since June 23, Fremgen has been the only attorney in the state's attorney’s office.

At a special meeting on May 23, the county commission approved salary increases for employees in the state’s attorney’s office effective June 1. Megan Carmichael, Stutsman County assistant state’s attorney at the time, had just submitted her resignation at the time. Carmichael eventually accepted a position with the North Dakota Office of Attorney General.

On June 1, the county commission increased the starting salary and salary ranges for the state's attorney's office. The entire salary range changed to $100,100 to $132,000 for a state’s attorney, $94,000 to $124,100 for chief assistant state’s attorney, $88,300 to $116,600 for an assistant state’s attorney II and $82,900 to $109,510 for an assistant state’s attorney I.

After approval on July 18 of Fremgen’s recommendation for salary increases, the salary range changed to $119,200 to $157,300 for a grade 29 state’s attorney, $112,400 to $148,400 for a grade 28 assistant chief state’s attorney, $106,100 to $140,000 for a grade 27 assistant state’s attorney II and $100,100 to $132,000 for a grade 26 assistant state’s attorney I.

In other business, the county commission heard from Brian Amundson, past chairman of Buchanan Township, about the condition of 83rd Avenue Southeast, which is west of Pelican Point Campground and goes south to 30th Street Southeast.

He said the road is well traveled now because of Pelican Point Campground’s expansion and the development of a private campground south of Pelican Point and becomes almost impassable when there are significant rainfall events. He requested help from the county to maintain the road.

The county took no action, but Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said he would work with Andrew Kirking, county emergency manager and 911 coordinator, to change the route on Google Maps. Kaiser said motorists take that route because Google Maps routes them to that gravel road.