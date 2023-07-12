Stutsman County state's attorney to advertise larger salary range for open positions

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County state’s attorney will look to start advertising a larger starting salary in an effort to recruit and retain more attorneys for his office.

Fritz Fremgen told the Stutsman County Commission on Thursday, July 7, that the state’s attorney’s office has been short one attorney for 17 months and short two attorneys since June 23.

Since June 23, Fremgen has been the only attorney in the states’ attorney’s office.

At a special meeting on May 23, the county commission approved salary increases for employees in the state’s attorney’s office effective June 1. Megan Carmichael, Stutsman County assistant state’s attorney at the time, had just submitted her resignation at the time. Carmichael eventually accepted a position with the North Dakota Office of Attorney General.

The chief assistant state’s attorney position was added to the pay scale. The Stutsman County State's Attorney's Office has not had an assistant chief state's attorney for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other personnel affected by the grade and salary increases included assistant state’s attorney I and II and the state’s attorney.

On June 1, the starting yearly salary changed to $100,100 to $104,150 for a state’s attorney, $94,000 to $97,850 for an assistant chief state’s attorney, $88,300 to $91,900 for an assistant state’s attorney II and $82,900 to $86,300 for an assistant state’s attorney I.

The entire salary range is now $100,100 to $132,000 for a state’s attorney, $94,000 to $124,100 for chief assistant state’s attorney, $88,300 to $116,600 for an assistant state’s attorney II and $82,900 to $109,510 for an assistant state’s attorney I, Fremgen wrote in his state’s attorney’s report.

The Stutsman County Commission approved on June 20 an increase for each approved step increase effective in January 2024. The current 2% step increases will be 2.5% step increases starting next year. Any step increase approved by the county commission will increase an employee’s pay by 2.5%.

The county’s payscale has 26 grades where employees are placed based on classification, which includes job description, duties, role and responsibilities. Each grade has 15 steps.

Fremgen said the salary for the state’s attorney starting at $100,000 is “not in the game.” If an applicant was applying for an assistant state’s attorney position and saw what the state’s attorney makes in one year, he said the individual “would be done looking at Stutsman County.”

“I keep saying we are competing with Cass (County) and we know we are competing with Cass,” he said. “They are taking our people.”

He said he advertises that the starting salary depends on experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his state’s attorney’s report, Fremgen wrote that he received one application and the lawyer who applied “is not acceptable” and won’t be interviewed. He also wrote that he did not receive any other calls about the positions.

Commissioner Chad Wolsky said the commission needs to fix the payscale for the state’s attorney’s office. He said Fremgen needs to be allowed to advertise a higher salary to get applications for the state’s attorney’s office.

Shannon Davis, human resources director, said advertising a higher step level for open positions in the state’s attorney’s office won’t affect other employee pay scales.

“We’ve done that before in the past just for other hard-to-fill positions even before this market that we are working in,” she said. “ … The only negative would be is so if we only fill one spot this year and we start them at a step seven or five and then we increase the payscale next year and we bring somebody in at a step three or four and then that would be the only negative aspect to that.”

Commissioner Joan Morris asked about a sign-on bonus.

Fremgen said his office tried a “longevity” bonus in the past. He said his office paid $6,000 over three years with an increasing amount each year.

“I don’t think it drew people in it and I don’t think it kept people,” he said.

Commissioner Steve Cichos suggested including the benefits that the county offers to its employees in the advertisements for open positions in the state’s attorney’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT