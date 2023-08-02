Stutsman County to hold public input meeting on restructuring park board

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County Commission approved on a 4-0 vote to have the county hold a public input meeting regarding a proposal to restructure the Stutsman County Park Board.

Commissioner Steve Cichos was absent from the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

No date was set for the public input meeting. Stutsman County Commission Chairman Mark Klose suggested the public input meeting be held in the evening when more people could be interested in attending.

Stutsman County Commissioner Jerry Bergquist said the relationship between the landowners, cabin owners and homeowners is part of the park board’s responsibility and not Reclamation’s.

Berguist said his thought process when drafting a proposal to restructure the park board was to rethink how the board operates and figure out how to bring more perspectives and ideas into the board outside of the county commission.

“This is just my proposal,” he said. “There could be other ideas here … .”

Jerry Bergquist

Other considerations to restructure the park board include the large number of former Reclamation land acres that are currently the responsibility of the park board requiring knowledge from the townships where the land is located, rules and regulations needing to be followed as part of the federal land acquisition, the public’s perception of potential conflicts of interest with members of the current board and the desire to enhance the usability of the county land and facilities.

Klose said there are too many potential conflicts of interest on the board.

“We need to get some people that aren’t cabin owners and aren’t homeowners,” he said, referring to the structure of the park board.

Bergquist said he read North Dakota Century Code that says the county commissioners can establish a five- to seven-member park board that consists of at least two members of the county commission and at least two county resident citizens. The Century Code also says any county resident citizen is eligible for appointment to the park board.

The current seven-member park board includes all five county commissioners and two resident citizens.

Bergquist wrote in his proposal to have the park board consist of two county commissioners, a member of Jamestown Parks and Recreation or a designee, a member of Jamestown Tourism or a designee and an officer or designee from Buchanan, Jim River Valley and Midway townships.

He said the three townships have the most acreage of the federal land that was given to the county.

“Jamestown Parks and Rec I know would like to do a lot more work with Stutsman County Park and this could be one way why or how that could happen to involve Jamestown Parks and Rec,” Bergquist said. “Jamestown Tourism, the same thing. They want to be able to have something more to advertise to the world out there because we all know that Jamestown Reservoir and Pipestem are our best-kept secrets. Very few people really know and understand that they are there.”

Other alternatives for board members include a Fried Township officer or designee, a Jamestown City Council member or designee or any resident citizen without a specific group affiliation.

Other suggestions Bergquist included in his proposal include holding county commission and park board meetings on separate days since the meetings take longer. Currently, the county commission meets first and the park board meeting follows.

In other business, park board member Bob Martin submitted his resignation from the board. His resignation is effective Aug. 31

“We appreciate your years of service and we are going to miss you,” Klose said.

Jessica Alonge, county auditor/chief operating officer, said the county commission can appoint a new member to the park board for an unexpired term that ends in December 2024. She said typically the county advertises the board appointment for about a month before someone is appointed. With the proposed restructuring of the park board, it might take longer to appoint another member, she said.

Martin said he has served on the park board for three years. He said he is resigning to cut down on the number of boards he serves and to enjoy retirement. He said he serves on a couple of county boards, two church committees, a Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce committee and the North Dakota State Soil Conservation Committee.