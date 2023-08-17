System-wide outage affecting Dakota Central's internet services

JAMESTOWN — A statewide outage is affecting Dakota Central’s internet services, according to the company announced in a Facebook post.

“All hands are don deck to resolve the issue,” Dakota Central's Facebook post says.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Dakota Central said the outage is starting to affect cellphone traffic as people start to shift to data and flood its networks.

“So don’t be surprised if your cell phones quit working,” Dakota Central’s Facebook post says.