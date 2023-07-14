Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tanys Perleberg of Pingree named Ag Woman of the Year

She was recognized during the annual Farmer Appreciation Festival on July 13.

Tanys Perleberg.jpg
Tanys Perleberg, left, of Pingree, North Dakota, was named the 2023 Ag Woman of the Year by the Jamestown Ag Energy Committee. Also pictured is Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
July 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM

Tanys Perleberg of Pingree, North Dakota was nominated and selected as the 2023 Ag Woman of the Year by the Jamestown Ag Energy Committee.

Perleberg was recognized during the annual Farmer Appreciation Festival on July 13. She is the wife of JR and a mom to four boys, John, Holt, Nash and Hugh.

She works full time as the proprietor of Buchanan Ag, having taken over the business right out of college in 2019.

“She & JR also farm over 3,000 acres west of Pingree. She manages the meals to feed her family as well as two hired men during planting and harvest, along with her own staff at Buchanan Ag,” her nomination stated.

Perleberg is also active helping with the Pingree-Buchanan PTA, participates in community intramurals for volleyball and volunteer coached for J-O youth volleyball a few years ago. She enjoys gardening with her flowers and vegetables.

“She is also very civic minded — hosting a community appreciation supper for all her customers and neighbors in the area, along with helping fundraise for the Pingree volunteer fire department,” her nomination says. “Being raised as a Pastor’s daughter, she has instilled strong faith into her family’s upbringing — centering on good morals and values.”

