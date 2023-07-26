Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Temporary water outage, road closure in NW Jamestown to begin July 26

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

JSSP Jamestown News
July 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM

There will be a temporary water outage and road closure beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in northwest Jamestown due to water main repairs, according to the city engineer's office.

The water outage and road closure will be at the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest from 7th to 8th Street Northwest. The water outage and road closure will continue until finished.

For more information about the water outage, call the water plant at 252-5131.

