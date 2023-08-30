6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News The Vault

Murder at a Jamestown beauty shop still unsolved after 78 years

Margaret Roeszler, 42, of Jamestown, was shot on Sept. 19, 1945.

cran hotel.jpg
Margaret Roeszler was shot on Sept. 19, 1945, at the Paramount Beauty Shop located in the Cran Hotel at 302 2nd Ave. NE in Jamestown. No arrests were made in the case.
Contributed / Jamestown Centennial Calendar
By Keith Norma, For The Jamestown Sun
Today at 9:38 AM

JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown murder 78 years ago remains unsolved with the confession of a known criminal dismissed as fraudulent shortly after the killing.

Margaret Roeszler, 42, of Jamestown, was shot on Sept. 19, 1945, as she worked in the Paramount Beauty Shop, which she operated in the Cran Hotel at 302 2nd Ave. NE in Jamestown. Roeszler had operated the Paramount for nine years and was a longtime Jamestown and North Dakota resident.

More from The Vault
a black and white historical photo of a large tornado amid several buildings in a small town
The Vault
This giant tornado devastated a small North Dakota town in 1911
The Antler tornado was photographed by several townspeople, and has since been categorized as an F5 — the most severe and damaging breed of tornado — based on the photos and firsthand accounts.
Aug 21
 · 
By  Ben Lundquist, Prairie Public
Long beard, horizontally oriented (1).jpg
Lifestyle
After 96 years, North Dakota man still holds record for longest beard
This fall, Hans Langseth's Minnesota relatives will travel to the Smithsonian Institution to see it in person.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
081223.N.DR.VAULTSTATETREASURER1use2.jpg
The Vault
The 'Wandering Willie' scandal -- This South Dakota treasurer wiped out the state's accounts and vanished
The actions of W.W. Taylor led to an massive international manhunt, new oversight and important reforms of state regulations.
Aug 15
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Original-Hugh-Glass-monument-e1686322414178-1024x668.jpg
The Vault
Relative of famed author wants to find out what’s inside mysterious South Dakota monument
Ownership of the concrete Hugh Glass marker remains unclear.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Paul Hammell
050520.N.FF.COWGRAVE_1.jpg
The Vault
The legend and mystery of Golden Marguerite -- one very special cow
In 1932, North Dakota lost a great champion: Golden Marguerite. In 1921, she produced 977.7 pounds of butter fat in one year, a record not broken for decades. But her burial still raises questions.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Leewana Thomas, Prairie Public
PKG.Still005 (1).jpg
North Dakota
Hickson couple to restore grave markers for mom and child buried in soybean field
A Hickson, North Dakota couple that spends their days cleaning and restoring cemetery markers has found their biggest challenge of all in the middle of an area farm field.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Grand_Forks_Herald_1916_08_07_page_1.jpg
The Vault
How a farmer's murder led to a late-night small-town showdown
The whole Mott affair started the week before, when authorities found the body of farmer Louis H. Larson. Police found the man’s skull crushed in, and his hands and feet bound together.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jayme Job, Prairie Public
Trinity test color.jpg
Members Only
North Dakota
Trinity blast in ‘Oppenheimer’ was start of tests that sent fallout clouds over Dakotas, Minnesota
Despite their distance from the Nevada Test Site, fallout levels were notably high in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota, leaving lingering questions about cancer and other health effects.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Giant_Garter_Snake.jpg
The Vault
'Pump Snakes' -- the long and short of a North Dakota tall tale
'Unlike other snakes, the pump snakes ran in herds, and on one occasion a herd of 300 was observed slithering across the North Dakota prairie.'
Jul 31
 · 
By  Dave Seifert, Prairie Public
The_Dickinson_Press_1904_09_03_page_1.jpg
The Vault
North Dakota's 'legendary' mosquitoes
Mosquitoes buzzed over Dakota-land since time immemorial, but an early written description of Dakota ‘skeeters’ came from the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Dr. Steve Hoffbeck, Prairie Public

The Cran Hotel was demolished in the 1970s as part of urban renewal that resulted in the construction of the Jamestown Civic Center and Jamestown Business Center.

On a Wednesday afternoon, Roeszler was styling the hair of Mrs. Emil Miller when a man entered the Paramount Beauty Shop.

The man was described as a “small, white man, dressed in brown and tan,” who requested money. He reportedly followed Roeszler into a back room to receive the money. Moments later, a single shot sounded.

Miller took this opportunity and left the Paramount Beauty Shop and called authorities, who found Roeszler wounded but clinging to life. She was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital, where she died of a bullet wound to the head in the early hours of Sept. 20, 1945.

Jamestown and Stutsman County law enforcement, aided by firefighters who were already gathered on a call, searched the area immediately after the shooting.

The search and early investigation produced no leads in the crime.

Even without leads or suspects, a coroner’s inquest was convened. Two people testified that the crime did not seem like an “ordinary robbery.”

Miller testified that the assailant said, “Give me that money” and Roeszler replied she didn’t have much but went into the back room to get it.

The coroner’s inquest returned a verdict saying Roeszler had died of a “wound of her head caused by a bullet fired from a gun by a person unknown and that she came to her death feloniously.”

No arrests have been made in the case to this day.

The week after the killing, what would seem to be an unrelated story ran on the front page of The Jamestown Sun.

cran hotel 3.jpg
Jamestown resident Margaret Roeszler worked at the Paramount Beauty Shop which she operated in the Cran Hotel. Roeszler died of a bullet wound to the head in the early hours of Sept. 20, 1945.
Contributed / Jamestown Centennial Calendar

John Crockard, of Denver, was arrested in Bismarck and charged with passing fraudulent checks there and in Fargo. A newspaper article listed his criminal history of passing worthless checks in a number of areas around the country.

Crockard told Bismarck authorities he’d killed a man in a brawl in Canada, although local law enforcement officers said they could find no information on such an incident. Crockard was sentenced to the North Dakota State Penitentiary for up to five years for passing bad checks in Bismarck and Fargo in September 1945.

There was no progress on solving the Roeszler murder for four years.

At Crockard’s release from the penitentiary in Bismarck, he was transferred to a prison in Michigan, where he faced similar bad check charges.

There, he confessed to the murder of Margaret Roeszler and a man named James Wood or Woods, with both crimes committed in the Jamestown area in 1945. Both Wood and Woods were used by Crockard in his statements,

Crockard told officials that he and Wood/Woods were narcotics smugglers and that Wood/Woods had developed a relationship with Roeszler in Jamestown. Crockard said he thought the couple would talk about the drug smuggling enterprise and killed them both.

Wood/Woods, who was unknown to law enforcement officers and not listed as missing, was supposedly buried in the bed of a road under construction between Valley City and Jamestown.

Crockard’s story unraveled quickly. He claimed he met Wood/Woods when they were both held at a Washington state correctional facility in the early 1940s.

The prison system in Washington had no record of a James Wood or Woods.

Crockard also couldn’t recall details of the Roeszler murder, including the type of gun or the number of times he shot her.

Detectives investigating the confession also noted a recent story featuring fictional detective Dick Tracy had included a killer burying a body in a road bed that was about to be covered with concrete.

Crockard was not returned to North Dakota to face murder charges and continued his sentence in Michigan. Internet searches for his ultimate fate did not return any information.

The murder of Margaret Roeszler remains unsolved. Her remains were buried in Ashley, North Dakota, where she was born.

