Trinity Bible College and Graduate School holding 75th-anniversary celebration

ELLENDALE, N.D. — Trinity Bible College and Graduate School, an institution affiliated with the Assemblies of God, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in September.

The anniversary celebration of its 1948 founding will highlight Trinity Bible College and Graduate School's journey, paying homage to its commitment to academic rigor, spiritual growth, community and global engagement, campus-wide renovations, growing enrollment and debt-free status.

“We are unapologetically Bible college with a deep commitment to see spiritually mature people trained for mission, ministry and the marketplace," said Trinity President Paul Alexander. "We are determined to maintain our debt-free position in order to be increasingly innovative in programming and to offer our students an affordable education.”

The theme for Trinity's 75th anniversary celebration is "Faithful." A celebration service on Friday, Sept. 8, will include an alumni choir, alumni testimonies of God's faithfulness, and a concert from alumnus Greg Long and his wife, Janna, of the Christian group Avalon.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Alexander will host a Vision Banquet, sharing what lies ahead in Trinity's future.

The weekend will close with a Sunday morning, Sept. 11, worship service led by one of Trinity Dean of Students the Rev. Jim Hessler, and a recent graduate and future children's pastor, Kaitlyn Stoughton. Other events during the celebration will include opportunities

for reunions, a parade and a Trinity Lions men's soccer game.

For more information about the 75th anniversary celebration, visit www.trinitybiblecollege.edu/75th . Registration is live online and on-site registration is available as well.