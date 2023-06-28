Troy Gunderson writes first book

JAMESTOWN – Troy Gunderson is in his 26th year as the executive director of James Valley Youth for Christ. He said his position necessitated learning to write, work that would eventually lead him to write his first book, “The Prairie Comrade,” which was published in May.

“I wasn’t too much of a writer until I took this position,” he said, discovering he had a lot of writing to do in his job. “A few embarrassing moments help you to be better at what you do when you start putting things in the public eye. So I started trying to be a better writer.”

Youth for Christ was working with The Arts Center in Jamestown on afterschool art projects, Gunderson said, and one day, they sent Bill Kennedy, a local author, over to work with the students on writing. Gunderson decided to participate in the class too.

The short story he would write for that class would sit on a shelf for a long time, he said, while he worked it over in his head, developing it more and more. He said he wanted to write a story that would have some type of personal impact for high school students, help them learn about North Dakota and understand that God will speak through his word if a person takes the time to read the Bible.

“So I started writing it and decided that I needed that experience of publishing a book to hone my skills, and boy was I right,” he said, noting there was a lot of work and processes to complete the project. Gunderson enlisted Jodie Venter, a Jamestown resident, to illustrate the cover and inside pictures, saying he “really loved her artwork and wanted it all in color (for the book).”

"The Prairie Comrade's" synopsis:

"Uri Mokovich, a young Russian lad, is raised by his immigrant parents in rural south-central North Dakota during the 1930s and 40s. Hard living and schoolhouse bullies ignite a dream of escaping into the prairie and living off the land like native inhabitants once lived. Tragic circumstances prematurely force him into his adventure. Uri's many skills learned from his parents and his fascination about Indian ways help him survive the prairie for a while. But self-sufficiency, instilled by his father, comes into direct conflict when offered the help he so desperately requires. A gift from a caring librarian and the wisdom from an unexpected visitor helps Uri find the faith he never knew he needed."

“He’s not a superhero, he just really struggles,” Gunderson said of Uri. “He has some mistakes. What would it be like to live on the prairie without having a homestead and trying to survive? It’s almost impossible. It proves to be that way for him.”

Gunderson said the book has found some unexpected audiences.

“When I initially wrote the book, my idea was to write a book that young people could engage in and help understand the times that so many people went through in North Dakota,” Gunderson said. “But as I’ve put the book out, there are so many … older folks, my age and older who absolutely fell in love with it because I think they could relate better to the stories … I have more feedback it seems from the older people that have read it so I think it really connects with an older audience as well.”

He said the book has a “moving ending” and most people who read it tell him that it has moved them to tears.

Gunderson is in the process of writing a sequel to “The Prairie Comrade.”

A native of Minot, Gunderson has a twin brother, Todd R. Gunderson, who has written five “Willow City Boys” books, and the two had a book signing together last week at Barnes & Noble in Minot.

“My brother, I actually relied on him a lot,” Troy Gunderson said during the work on his first book, saying his brother was a great resource to him.

“The Prairie Comrade” is published through Christian Faith Publishing and is available locally at Dakota Store and The Melted Crayon and can also be purchased through Amazon.