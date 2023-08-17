Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two people arrested after leading law enforcement on pursuit in Jamestown, police say

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating the case.

JSSP JPD Report
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 5:46 PM

JAMESTOWN — Two people are in custody after they led law enforcement on a pursuit Thursday, Aug. 17, in northeast Jamestown, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky with the Jamestown Police Department.

Eric Lee Odegard, 29, Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of failure to halt, order to apprehend warrant, possession of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia - schedule I, II, III, Blinsky said. Wanda Mae Guttormson, 74, Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, he said.

Odegard and Guttormson were transported to the Stutsman County Correctional Center where they await formal charges.

Blinsky said the Jamestown Police Department received a report at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday of a man near a business in northeast Jamestown who was wanted on an order-to-apprehend warrant out of Stutsman County, Blinsky said. A Jamestown police officer located Odegard near an alley on the 800 block of 13th Street Northeast.

Odegard ran from the officer on foot, jumped into a vehicle driven by a family member and hid briefly, Blinsky said. He said the officer located the vehicle, a 2008 Toyota 4Runner, with Odegard leaving the area, which was driven by Guttormson.

Blinsky said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, making several erratic driving movements for several blocks to flee from and elude officers. After several blocks, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near the 1100 block of 7th Street Northeast.

Odegard got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, and other responding officers took him into custody after a short foot pursuit near the 1000 block of 7th Street Northeast, Blinsky said. The vehicle tried to flee from officers a second time at that location and eventually was stopped leaving the parking lot, he said.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department assisted the Jamestown Police Department.

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating the case and more charges are possible, Blinsky said.

“We would like to especially thank the public for assisting our officers in recovering evidence of a crime during this incident,” he said. “As always, we greatly appreciate the public’s assistance during chaotic situations.”

