UJ announces scholarship to help address teacher shortage

The University of Jamestown recently established a Teacher Education Scholarship that will provide $13,000 each year to any student majoring in elementary education or secondary education who meets a 3.0 GPA.

“We saw the cost of attending a four-year university and what students knew about the average teacher income in North Dakota colliding in the minds of prospective families and steering them away from pursuing either a four-year degree, a degree in education, or both,” said Alyson Leas, director of admissions at UJ. “We are introducing this scholarship of $13,000 per year to help make a four-year education attainable to students who previously thought UJ was out of reach.”

The scholarship is available to new students starting in the fall of 2024 and onward.

While attracting new students, the scholarship will also benefit North Dakota’s rising need for teachers, the university said in a press release. The university said the state’s Education Standards and Practices Board declared all content areas as having a critical teacher shortage for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, reasons for shortages include enrollment growth, teachers entering other professions instead of teaching in rural districts, fewer young people entering the profession, stress from COVID-19 and school safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a positive step for UJ to recognize that our nation needs good, young, quality teachers,” said Jeff Stotts, chair of the department of teacher education at UJ. “UJ is putting its money where its mouth is in offering this scholarship to support that endeavor.”

To further encourage students to consider the teaching profession, UJ is partnering with the Minnewaukan Public School District through a North Dakota Department of Public Instruction grant to recruit Native American students to the education program.

“For decades, the University of Jamestown has been known for having a high-quality education program that is committed to preparing and supporting the teachers of the future,” said Polly Peterson, UJ president.

Stotts said the department of teacher education at UJ incorporates the latest technology and topics into its curriculum to send well-prepared teachers into today’s changing workforce. For example, Jim Bear, assistant professor of teacher education, currently incorporates ChatGPT – a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to generate text – in his courses.

In addition, UJ launched a program partnering with high schools, including Jamestown High School, to introduce the teaching profession to students before they even get to college.

“I really believe now is a good time to get into teaching,” Stotts said. “The demand is there, so that means salaries are starting to come up.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the Teacher Education Scholarship should contact UJ’s Office of Admissions at 800-336-2554 or admission@uj.edu.