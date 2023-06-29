Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Utility work closing road in Jamestown from July 5-7

The closure is at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast.

JSSP Road Construction
June 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM

A road closure is scheduled at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast starting at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, and lasting until about 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, or until the utility work is completed, according to the engineering office for the city of Jamestown.

Construction signs will be put in place by the City Street Department.

Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes if possible.

What To Read Next
JSSP Water and Lake
News
Releases from Jamestown Reservoir decrease to 100 cfs
20h ago
Department of the Interior
South Dakota
Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead
22h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media