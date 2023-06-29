Utility work closing road in Jamestown from July 5-7

A road closure is scheduled at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast starting at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, and lasting until about 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, or until the utility work is completed, according to the engineering office for the city of Jamestown.

Construction signs will be put in place by the City Street Department.

Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes if possible.