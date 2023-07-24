Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Valley City Police expected to release identity of man found in river

The man’s body was found in the Sheyenne River on July 17.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 10:33 AM

VALLEY CITY — The Valley City Police Department is expected to release the identity of the man found in the Sheyenne River sometime Monday, July 24, according to Police Chief Phil Hatcher.

“We’ve reached out to the family and we are going to make sure they’ve done their notifications and then be able to release that name today,” Hatcher said.

The man’s body was found in the Sheyenne River on July 17 around the area of 1000 Riverview Drive. Hatcher said individuals reported being in contact with the man on the afternoon of July 15.

The Valley City Police Department requested the public's help to identify the man.

He said the official cause of death will be released once the Valley City Police Department receives the autopsy results. Hatcher said no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

