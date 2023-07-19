Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Vandeberghe receives NDSU scholarships

The Cleveland student will attend NDSU in the fall.

JSSP School News
Kathy Steiner
By Kathy Steiner
July 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM

FARGO — Kelsey Vandeberghe, daughter of Lori and Paul Vandeberghe, Cleveland, North Dakota, received the Keith and Carrie Ruhn Memorial Scholarship and NDSU Presidential Award at North Dakota State University.

The Keith and Carrie Ruhn Memorial Scholarship recognizes North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement going into a major where “The focus is on people,” and the NDSU Presidential Award recognizes students who have a 3.98 or higher high school GPA or have scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Vandeberghe will enter NDSU in the fall and major in radiologic sciences. In high school, Vandeberghe was active in volleyball, 4-H, Future Farmers of America, student council and North Dakota Junior Angus Association.

Kathy Steiner has been the editor of The Jamestown Sun since 1995. She graduated from Valley City State College with a bachelor's degree in English and studied mass communications at North Dakota State University, Fargo. She reports on business, government and community topics in the Jamestown area. Reach her at 701-952-8449 or ksteiner@jamestownsun.com.
