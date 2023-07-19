Vandeberghe receives NDSU scholarships

FARGO — Kelsey Vandeberghe, daughter of Lori and Paul Vandeberghe, Cleveland, North Dakota, received the Keith and Carrie Ruhn Memorial Scholarship and NDSU Presidential Award at North Dakota State University.

The Keith and Carrie Ruhn Memorial Scholarship recognizes North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement going into a major where “The focus is on people,” and the NDSU Presidential Award recognizes students who have a 3.98 or higher high school GPA or have scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Vandeberghe will enter NDSU in the fall and major in radiologic sciences. In high school, Vandeberghe was active in volleyball, 4-H, Future Farmers of America, student council and North Dakota Junior Angus Association.