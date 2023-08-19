Volunteers help maintain cemeteries north of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — After an inspection of two cemeteries north of Jamestown in August 2022, Kevin Reuther went home, loaded up his lawn mower and began mowing the two burial sites.

The next morning while eating breakfast, the Jamestown resident told his friends what he had done.

“One thing led to the next and one guy goes, ‘I will come help very Wednesday,’” he said. “Another guy said he would come help every Wednesday.”

Now, a group of volunteers are spending time on Wednesdays to help maintain McGinnis and Jamestown cemeteries located near the North Dakota National Guard’s armory.

Reuther said the site includes McGinnis Cemetery on the west half and the east half is Jamestown Cemetery. Reuther said there are people who were buried at the site in the late 1800s.

The group of volunteers aims to create a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with bylaws to help keep the cemeteries regularly maintained.

Volunteers have cleaned and leveled many of the gravestones at McGinnis and Jamestown cemeteries. Contributed / Kevin Reuther

“I think within the next two years you are going to see a really nice cemetery out there when we get done,” he said. “We plan on rebuilding the roads, we plan on putting the fence in, rebuilding the front, and we got some people that want to volunteer some time and supplies.”

The volunteers consist of Reuther, Keith Veil, Dennis Michel, Danielle Roen, Randy Miller, Matt Page and others who have helped with the group’s effort. The volunteers fund all work that is done at the cemeteries.

“Honestly … we don’t really care about recognition,” he said.

Veil said he wanted to help because Reuther is a good friend and it is a “worthy” project to maintain the cemeteries. He said it is overwhelming for one individual and the volunteers have the resources to maintain it.

Veil said it’s fun working with the other volunteers.

He said even the dirt and gravel for the cemeteries were donated by a couple of companies.

The city of Jamestown and Stutsman County have also provided funds to help the group with its efforts. Along with a $500 donation from a volunteer, the city provided $500 and the county provided up to $1,500 to help with replatting the cemeteries and for the abstract of the title.

Kevin Reuther Contributed / Kevin Reuther

Once the survey work is done on the burial sites, Reuther said the volunteers can pinpoint every gravesite. In a rough estimate, he said there are between 230 to 250 gravesites that have not been logged on the cemeteries’ maps.

“We have to make sure that everybody is accounted for that is on the map,” he said.

To create the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the group needs to get the area replatted and the deeds for the cemeteries updated.

The late Florence Cook, who was from Montana, was the last owner of the cemeteries, which was in the 1950s. Reuther said her heirs didn’t want the cemeteries.

“That’s why we went to the county commission,” he said. “So from what I understood and it says in the North Dakota Century Code, it says if the cemetery is abandoned the county has to take care of it.”

North Dakota Century Code 23-06-21.1 says it is a conclusive presumption that an owner has abandoned a cemetery plot if for a period of more than 60 years the individual has not used any portion of the lot for burial purposes and has not made provision for care of the lot or if the owner has failed to express an interest in retaining the cemetery plot within 60 days of receiving a notice from an entity owning, conduction or maintaining the cemetery.

Once a nonprofit organization is created, Reuther said a board of directors will manage the cemeteries.

The McGinnis and Jamestown cemeteries had tall grass before volunteers started working regularly at the cemeteries. Contributed / Kevin Reuther

“We are hoping that we can get a board set up so we can make this so that when we decide that when we want to be done, the next group can still maintain it and take care of it because it’s kind of been a lost thing for many many years,” he said.

Other goals for the group include making the entrance more presentable, cleaning and leveling all of the gravestones, adding a burial area for veterans and getting the cemeteries ready for burials. He said Jamestown Cemetery would be set up for burials.

“We want to (preserve) the history of the McGinnis so that we don’t have any more burials over there,” Reuther said.

He added that individuals may have family members who are buried at McGinnis and exceptions could be made to allow them to be buried near their family.

Reuther said the volunteers have cut and baled the knee- to hip-high grass at the cemeteries, trimmed trees, filled in sunken gravesites, removed an old fence, releveled the area so the water drains off the road and put a new flag up along with lights.

“Then we are going to actually redo the road this fall,” he said.

A member of the Boy Scouts of America will also help remake the crosses at the site and create a sign for the cemeteries.

Previously, Dale Marks and his family maintained the cemeteries, which was a large undertaking, Reuther said.

“We never ever wanted to take the job from anybody. We just wanted to help. That’s all we wanted to do,” he said. “ … Him and his grandson and his daughter were super grateful of us wanting to take care of it.”

Veil said the Marks family did a wonderful job of taking care of the cemeteries. He said they already take care of the Fort Seward site and maintaining the cemetery is a lot of work as well.