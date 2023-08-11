Wage increases approved for new, current James River Valley Library System employees

JAMESTOWN — The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors unanimously approved on Wednesday, Aug. 9, increases to starting wages for new employees.

The library board also unanimously approved raises for current staff members who fell below the approved starting wages for new employees and another $2-per-hour raise for current employees to become bookmobile drivers. The $2-per-hour raise for a current employee to become bookmobile drivers is contingent on that individual remaining a bookmobile driver.

The starting wage is now $13 per hour for new entry-level employees. The starting wage for bookmobile drivers is now $15 per hour.

Joe Rector, library system director, said it has been difficult to find new employees because of the low starting wages. He said the library system was starting entry-level employees at $11 per hour and bookmobile drivers at $13.50 per hour.

He said many fast-food restaurants are offering $17 per hour or more. He also said the library system has been looking for bookmobile drivers for almost a year now.

Rector also requested the salaries of four current employees be increased because their wage would be less than the approved hourly wage for entry-level employees.

He said it would cost the library system more than $13,000 for the remainder of the year with the new wages for the four current employees and if a library assistant and bookmobile driver are hired.

“It would put us $5,700 over our overall salary and wages budgets and FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) and PERS (North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System) budget so it would put us slightly over but it would not cause us to overspend our budget for this year,” he said.

In related business, the library board unanimously approved having Rector present a proposal to establish a step system for the library system’s pay scale.

Rector said the step system could be implemented for 2024 with approval from the library board. He said the step system gives the library system another tool for giving raises to employees based on longevity.

Library board member Gail Martin said it would be better to call it a salary range system versus a step system. She said starting employees at the same wage is fine but future raises should be determined by performance.