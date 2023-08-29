6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Watermain work

Crews dig deep to change out a mainline water valve in Jamestown.

city water main work on 2nd st se 082923.jpg
Crews were digging deep Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, to work on the watermain on 2nd Street Southeast in Jamestown. Some roads in the area will be closed off for a few days this week.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 3:41 PM
What To Read Next
buffalo mall five below store construction 082923.jpg
News
Construction at the mall
4m ago
newSDlicenseplate2023_special.png
South Dakota
Denying 'BEER4ME' license plate violates free speech, says South Dakota ACLU
2h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
JSSPN accident report
News
Man injured in two-vehicle crash south of Edgeley, ND
2h ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
city water main work on 2nd st se 082923.jpg
News
Watermain work
7m ago
web.jpg
Minnesota
Wheaton Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday with honors for World War II service
19h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
tp6963006271-R1-E025.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Zach Bryan announces Grand Forks tour stop
1d ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune