6 months – only $2
LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, August 29
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
WDAY+
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
WDAY+
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
6 months – only $2
LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
6 months – only $2
LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Watermain work
Crews dig deep to change out a mainline water valve in Jamestown.
Crews were digging deep Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, to work on the watermain on 2nd Street Southeast in Jamestown. Some roads in the area will be closed off for a few days this week.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 3:41 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
News
Construction at the mall
4m ago
South Dakota
Denying 'BEER4ME' license plate violates free speech, says South Dakota ACLU
2h ago
·
By
Caleb Barber
News
Man injured in two-vehicle crash south of Edgeley, ND
2h ago
·
By
Jamestown Sun staff report
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
News
Watermain work
7m ago
Minnesota
Wheaton Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday with honors for World War II service
19h ago
·
By
Kevin Wallevand
Arts and Entertainment
Zach Bryan announces Grand Forks tour stop
1d ago
·
By
Matthew Voigt
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1d ago
·
By
Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.