Saturday, August 19
News
Where raindrops fall
Falling rain gets more than just the ground wet.
Drops of rain cling to the seeds of this Japanese tree lilac.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:00 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
An impatiens plant soaks up the rain.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The slanted cover of a barbeque grill holds plenty of water drops.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The seeds and leaves of this amur maple tree glisten with the fresh painting of rain drops.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Raindrops add to the mouthwatering appearance of this ripe tomato.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The raindrops appear to mottle the deep purple color of these petunia flowers.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Collectively, raindrops can form running water coming out of this downspout.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.