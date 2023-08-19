Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Where raindrops fall

Falling rain gets more than just the ground wet.

raindrops on lilac 081323.jpg
Drops of rain cling to the seeds of this Japanese tree lilac.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:00 AM
raindrops on begonia 081323.jpg
An impatiens plant soaks up the rain.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
raindrops on bbq grill 081323.jpg
The slanted cover of a barbeque grill holds plenty of water drops.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
raindrops on maple 081323.jpg
The seeds and leaves of this amur maple tree glisten with the fresh painting of rain drops.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
raindrops on tomato 081323.jpg
Raindrops add to the mouthwatering appearance of this ripe tomato.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
raindrops on petunia 081323.jpg
The raindrops appear to mottle the deep purple color of these petunia flowers.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
raindrops rain from downspout 081323.jpg
Collectively, raindrops can form running water coming out of this downspout.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

