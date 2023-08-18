Work planned on detour route before stormwater pipe replacement in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The city of Jamestown will do some work on a planned detour route before contractors start an emergency stormwater replacement south of 25th Street Southwest, according to Travis Dillman, city engineer.

A detour route has been planned because 25th Street Southwest will be closed while a 96-inch stormwater pipe is being repaired. Dillman said contractors could start working on the emergency stormwater replacement sometime in mid-September.

“Obviously we all know there’s a lot of work out there right now so they have to finish up a few other jobs to get that done so they can get here right away, and they are trying to expedite those to get here as quickly as they can,” he said.

Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of a 96-inch stormwater pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

The City Council approved a resolution on May 5 affirming and extending an emergency declaration issued by the mayor related to a failed stormwater pipe near Applebee’s. At the time, Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the emergency declaration that he issued on May 15 would only last for seven days and the problem would take longer than that to resolve. The council’s action extended that time until the stormwater system is repaired and the risk to others abated, the resolution says.

While the work is being done, 25th Street Southwest will be closed. The detour route will go south on U.S. Highway 281 to 37th Street Southeast where Country Acres Veterinary Clinic is located. Traffic will then go to 8th Avenue Southwest where motorists will drive past Izumi’s to get back to 25th Street Southwest.

Dillman said some motorists may use alternative routes such as the Buffalo Mall exit from Highway 281 or exit 256 on Interstate 94 near the Jamestown Regional Medical Center to access the businesses around 25th Street Southwest.

“The primary access will be the detour route,” he said.

Dillman said 37th Street Southeast will need some work before the detour route is put in place.

“We are going to actually blade it and shape it up and we are actually talking about still putting down a dust control treatment, chloride treatment, on it to help get it through just during the time of construction,” he said.

He said work on 37th Street Southeast will probably be done about a week before contractors start work on the emergency stormwater replacement.

He said installing any traffic lights or additional stop signs at the intersection of 37th Street Southeast and Highway 281 will be coordinated with the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Valley City District.

While the work is being done, Dillman said the city will maintain access to all businesses.

The emergency stormwater replacement will cost about $1.9 million. A bid was awarded to CC Steel out of Fargo.

CC Steel will work with Naastad Brothers Inc. on the project. Dillman said the contractors plan on installing the 96-inch stormwater pipe in seven to 10 days. He said the work is estimated to take around two weeks to complete.

“We estimate around two weeks because when they are done digging through that, we have to backfill it and then we are going to pave it right away, too, so we make sure that it’s a paved surface,” he said.

Dillman said he will know more about the project’s timeline once a preconstruction conference is held with the contractors on Aug. 30. He said the city will work on the final details of the detour routes with the NDDOT and accesses to businesses.

A public input meeting on the project will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, he said. He also said city officials will also talk with stakeholders in the area about how customers will access their businesses.