Workforce level high, unemployment rate low in region that includes Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The number of job openings in the region is the lowest it has been since the fall of 2020, according to the June 2023 Online Job Openings Report issued by Job Service North Dakota.

The report lists 861 openings in the nine-county area of Wells, Foster, Stutsman, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Dickey, Barnes and Griggs. That compares to the 946 openings reported in June 2022, a difference of 85 openings. The number is down from a peak of 1,301 in February of 2022.

“The number of job openings dip a little going into the summer months,” said Danica Chaput, workforce center manager for the Jamestown office of Job Service North Dakota. “The main reason for that is that ag and seasonal employment openings tend to be filled.”

She said the number of job openings increases in the fall as those same industries begin to plan hiring for the upcoming summer.

The current statistics are also a return to the job opening numbers prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The Job Openings Report shows that nine of the 12 months from June 2018 to June 2019 had fewer than 800 job openings in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the number of job openings is down, there are still roughly four openings for every person listed as unemployed by Job Service.

“North Dakota is tied with South Dakota for the lowest rate of unemployment at 2.1%,” Chaput said.

The state is also second in the nation when it comes to workforce participation, Chaput said.

Workforce participation is the percentage of people 16 and older who are holding a job or actively seeking employment. The state’s rate of 69.2% exceeds the national rate of 62.6% published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

An electronic sign of Domino's shows an hourly wage to attract individuals to apply for a job. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

Even with a high rate of workforce participation, there is low unemployment and a high number of unfilled jobs, Chaput said.

“There might be some situation where people have to transition their skills,” she said, “but for the most part, people who want a job can find one.”

Chaput said 60% of the unfilled job openings fall into the health care retail, education, manufacturing or wholesale trades.

Health care practitioners is one area that has seen a decline in job openings, declining to 137 this June from 189 a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decline in number of job openings may not be an accurate reflection of actual number of openings,” said LuWanna Lawrence, public information officer for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, the parent agency of the North Dakota State Hospital. “In many cases, employers list one announcement that reflects multiple openings.”

Lawrence said the State Hospital has had success filling openings for nurse practitioners by encouraging registered nurses on the staff to continue their education.

Education is one of the sectors struggling to fill vacancies now, according to Rob Lech, superintendent of Jamestown Public Schools. The number of education openings in the region climbed from 51 in June of 2022 to 68 this year.

“We are seeing huge needs in Jamestown,” Lech said. “…we are looking for 14 credentialed staff at this time.”

Lech said the vacancies are significantly higher than in previous years. The school administration is currently developing strategies to ask some teachers to do more than what would be considered a regular classroom load and shifting teachers to the highest priority needs.

“We’ll be ready,” he said, referring to the start of class in less than two months. “In the short term, we can address the problem. The long-term concern is about not having enough staff and burning people out.”

Construction work is seeing a steady but unmet demand for workers. According to the Job Openings Report, the number of construction openings in the region decreased one, from 33 in June 2022 to 32 this year.

“We have people, but we don’t have enough people,” said Dave Hillerud, vice president, Hillerud Construction Inc. “It seems harder to recruit than it was before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More News





Hillerud also said two major construction projects, the Anne Carlsen Center and the work at Pipestem Dam, were employing a lot of construction workers.

“There is as much work or more,” he said. “We are trying to do more with less. Trying to stay ahead.”

The shortage of workers has resulted in better pay. The average wage in the region is now above $1,000 per week and has increased 23% in the last five years and 6.9% in the last year, Chaput said.

Another factor leading to unfilled jobs is the decreasing number of people working at multiple jobs in the region.

Currently, 5.2% of workers in North Dakota hold multiple jobs. That is down from 7.3% in 2017 and 8% in 2012.

