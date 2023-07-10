Aileen Astrup, 96, Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at SMP Health, Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND.

Aileen Louise Kuemper was born at home, in Liberty Grove township, near Wyndmere, North Dakota, the first child of Aloiys J. Kuemper and Agnes (Heley) Kuemper on March 27, 1927. She attended elementary school at Liberty Grove #1 and graduated high school from Lidgerwood, ND in 1944. She attended Wahpeton State School of Science for one year.

She was united in marriage in Worthington, MN, to Harry Astrup, on November 18, 1947. They lived in Fairmount, ND for a short time, before moving to Wimbledon, ND, where they began their family. In 1971 the family moved to Leeds, ND and in 1983, they moved to Jamestown.

She loved to sew and knit, considering herself a professional seamstress, always sewing something. She had a sign in her sewing room, that said, “She who dies with the most fabric wins!” A contest she definitely won! Many wedding, bridesmaid and prom dresses were created in her sewing room. As each of the kids were married, she would knit them an Afghan. Each grandchild received a knitted baby blanket for a birth present. The granddaughters always got a new outfit for special occasions. Other jobs she held was that of wife, mother, grandmother, bookkeeper, Avon Lady and sales at JoAnn Fabrics. After retirement, she and Harry participated in many craft shows around the state.

The coffee pot was always on and the kitchen usually full of friends enjoying not only the coffee, but also her friendship. It was also a gathering place for many of the neighborhood kids.

Aileen was a member of St. James Basilica, the Church Altar Society and Circles. She was a life member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children; Larry (Jo Marie) Fargo, ND, Ken (Linda) Amenia, ND, Carole Kiecker (Patrick Schnaible) Java, SD, Marie Olson (John) Mahnomen, MN and John (Chris) Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Toni (Paul), Rob, Josh (Katie), Tom (Phil Petro), Eric (Tennley Vik), Jason (Jamie), Kim (Hussein Shallal), Lee (Chris), Jon, Xandi, Matthew (Madelyne), Amber and Zach (Kristen); Fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Also, her special coffee friends, Terry, Delores and Pat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, brother Al, sister Gen, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hans and Anne, brothers in law Art Astrup, Don Pruess and Albert Meyer and sisters in law Harriet Astrup, Jessie Meyer, Mary Kuemper and Joanne Kuemper, son in law David Kiecker and her beloved cat, Princess.

Visitation - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm, with family greeting guests from 4:00 - 7:00, Thursday, July 13 at Haut Funeral Chapel in Jamestown.

Funeral Mass - 10:00 am, Friday, July 14 at St. James Basilica in Jamestown

Burial - Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.