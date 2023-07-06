Alana Ann Paiement (Drossel), 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Alana was born on Christmas day in 1943 to Edwina and Mike Drossel in Belgrade, MN. She married Robert Paiement in 1961 and they raised their four boys in Jamestown, ND. Being such an involved hockey mom, it’s amazing she found time to complete her degree in social work - and be good at it! She had a positive impact on every person that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Alana’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was happiest surrounded by family playing dice or card games, and her quiet time was spent reading or creating in her craft room.

Alana is preceded in death by her parents, one brother (Harvey) and one sister (Judy).

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 62 years. 3 sisters: Janet (Arnie), Phyllis (Jim), and Monica (Curt). 1 brother, Mike. Sons: Tim (Sandra), Jeff, Greg (Kara), and Steve (Jennifer). 7 grandchildren: Erick (Becky), Adam (Brittany), Megan (Tyler), Karlie, Noelle, Kendra, and Kyle. And 4 great grandchildren: Sophie, Austyn, Kenzie, and Parker.

Memorial service at a future date.