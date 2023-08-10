Alden “Al” Vannett

Alden (Al) Duane Vannett, born April 10, 1940, died Monday, August 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 83 at the Hospice House in Fargo, ND. Alden is survived by his wife of 61 years on August 12, 2023, Grace Vannett, and his three adult children, Jodi Vannett, Maple Lake, MN, Jon Vannett, Moorhead, MN, and Joe and Melisha Vannett, Moorhead, MN. He is also survived by siblings, Allwyn and Karin Vannett, Sacramento, CA, Claude and Carol Vannett, Minot, ND, Carla Vannett, Minot, ND, and Cheryl and Paul Jaschob, Bismarck, ND, sisters-in-laws Gladys Lakefield, Sherwood, ND, and Renee and Don Fraser, Westhope, ND.

His Grandchildren include Abby Vannett, Zachary and Rosie Vannett, Jacob Vannett, and Brennen Vannett. Great Grandchildren include Braiden and Elizabeth Camarero, and 7 nephews and 11 nieces, and many great-nephews and nieces. His cherished family pets include Benny, Lucky, Egore, Floki, and Suvi. Preceded in death by brother Loren Vannett, and sister Roxanne Vannett.

Growing up on a farm south of Minot ND, Alden graduated from high school in 1957 and joined the Navy right after graduating, serving as a Yokesman on Destroyers USS Walker and USS Carpenter. After serving, he studied business and accounting at Minot State College, working at Sears, White Drug and starting his own businesses, Al’s Grocery, and Great Plains Directory in Jamestown ND. Al was Involved in hockey boosters, coaching hockey, playing softball, and bowling, and attending children’s and grandchildren’s hockey, soccer, and baseball games. Alden enjoyed spending time with his family at his lake home on Little Pelican Lake in MN.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Friday, August 11, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND wit Pastor Susan Haukaas officiating. Interment will be in Fargo National Cemetery.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.