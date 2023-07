March 27, 1949 - June 25, 2023

MANDAN, N.D. - Ardyce Snyder, 74, New Rockford, N.D., died Sunday, June 25, in Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 30, at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford. A funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the church. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery in New Rockford.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home.