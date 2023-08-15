Arvilla Weber

Arvilla Mae Weber, age 92, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Golden Acres Manor, Carrington, ND.

Arvilla Mae Weber was born on February 8, 1931 in Hurdsfield, ND, the daughter of John Albert and Charlotte Mae (Austin) Cook. She attended school in Hurdsfield through the fifth grade and in April of 1949 she moved into Carrington. She then attended school in Carrington and graduated from Carrington High School. Upon graduating, Arvilla worked for Farmer’s Union in Carrington along with various other jobs. Following her time in Carrington, Arvilla moved to Fargo and started working for Buttrey’s Stores.

In 1952, Arvilla attended college in Valley City to obtain her Associate’s degree and teach school. In 1953, Arvilla was united in marriage to Henry Boesch, they later divorced. On January 8, 1977 she married Paul Weber and they were life-long companions. Paul and Arvilla farmed in the Woodworth area until 1989 when they decided to retire. For the next twenty-two years, they spent every winter in Arizona enjoying the weather and each other’s company.

Arvilla loved being active, she was a member of the VFW, American Legion Auxiliary, and Grace Lutheran Church. She filled many of her days with activities such as fishing, arts and crafts and painting. She especially enjoyed watching her sports teams, which included the Twins, Vikings, Arizona Suns, and the Cardinals. Arvilla was very fond of traveling and had traveled to many countries; including visiting 48 of the 50 states just missing North and South Carolina.

Arvilla was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; and husband, Paul Weber.

Arvilla leaves behind her son, Jeffrey Boesch.

Her Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1:00PM-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00AM at Grace Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.

A Burial will be at the New Home Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth, ND on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:00PM.

