Bernice Zimney, 100, Jamestown, ND, passed away Friday evening, August 18, 2023 at SMP Health - Ave Maria, Jamestown.

Bernice Barbara Blaskowski was born October 20, 1922 on the family farm in Jim River Township near Buchanan, ND, the daughter of Sylvester and Helen (Wilma) Blaskowski. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Buchanan, ND, graduating from Buchanan High School in 1939. On November 14, 1939, she married Earl Helmstetler at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Pingree, ND. They lived in Kensal, ND where they farmed until 1948 when they moved to Jamestown, ND. Bernice worked at JC Penney’s for 19 years and then at the Jamestown National Bank until retiring in 1983. Earl died in 1985. On July 2, 1988, she married Tom Zimney at St. James Basilica, Jamestown, ND and they continued to live in Jamestown, ND. Tom died on August 21, 2001. Bernice moved to the Heritage Center in 2009.

Bernice was a member of St. James Basilica, St. James Tabernacle Society and Immaculate Conception Circle. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include 2 children: Marliss Timm, Kimberling City, MO and Greg Helmstetler; 3 step-children: Tom (Claudette) Zimney, Grand Forks, ND; Mary Jo (Cal) Cink, Baldwin, KS; Jean (Craig) Hanson, Jamestown, ND; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter-in-law, Casey Helmstetler; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial - 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown.

Visitation - One hour before the service at the church.

Interment - St. Margaret Cemetery, Buchanan, ND.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.