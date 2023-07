Dec. 15, 1932 - July 8, 2023

CARRINGTON, N.D. - Bertha “Bert” Murphy, 90, Carrington, N.D., died Saturday, July 8, in Golden Acres Manor.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the church.

Burial will be in Carrington Cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home.